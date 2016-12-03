Gojira announce 2017 UK headline tour

Gojira have announced a UK headline tour for March of next year.

The French metal heroes will play seven dates in March in support of their latest album Magma.

Gojira say: “United Kingdom. Please tell the Queen, ‘The froggies are coming back in March.’ She’ll be delighted. #progfrogs”

The shows are announced as Gojira wrap up a UK arena tour in support of Alter Bridge.

Support acts will be announced in due course and tickets go on general sale at 12pm on December 5, with a pre-sale open now via O2.

Despite having only released fifth album Magma this year, Gojira are already thinking ahead to the follow-up. Frontman Joe Duplantier recently told Metal Hammer: “We have a lot of riffs and ideas floating around.

“I don’t have a clear vision of where we’re going to go, but I think the music will take us there, when we start jamming. Hopefully we’re going to be surprised. In a good way.

“We started something with Magma that I want to take further. The progressive and lyrical aspects are something I want to dig into a little more.”

Gojira UK tour 2017

Mar 11: Birmingham O2 Academy

Mar 12: London O2 Forum

Mar 14: Manchester Academy

Mar 15: Newcastle O2 Academy

Mar 16: Leeds O2 Academy

Mar 17: Glasgow O2 Academy

Mar 18: Bristol O2 Academy

