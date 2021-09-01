Godsticks release tour trailer for September dates

Welsh prog rock quartet Godsticks have released a video trailer to announce a short tun of live dates around the UK this September, which you can watch below.

Like so many other bands they spent the nationwide lockdowns of 2020 making music videos from their home studios, even using green screens to create a unique ‘live’ video in support of the ‘Save Our Venues’ campaign run by the Music Venue Trust.

“To be truthful, I haven’t missed playing live in the last 18 months, but that’s largely because as soon as the seriousness of the pandemic became clear, I quickly got into the mindset not to yearn after something that would not be possible for quite some time," says singer and guitarist Darran Charles. "We’ve cancelled two tours in the last 18 months but none of us really believed they could go ahead even when restrictions were slowly being eased.

"However, since COVID restrictions were almost completely lifted in August, there has been hope on the horizon and we began to truly believe that these gigs would happen. And it’s now that we are beginning to feel a real sense of excitement about returning to the stage, especially since we have yet to perform any of the songs from Inescapable live. Even though the album was released over 18 months ago, it still feels fresh to us. All our songs were written with live performance in mind, and the songs don’t feel truly realised until we’ve turned up our amps and rocked out the riffs to an audience.

Godsticks kick off the tour in their hometown of Cardiff at Fuel Rock Club, and from there head to Gullivers in Manchester. Then they will finish this mini-tour at the Black Heart in London – a venue that only survived thanks to a GoFundMe campaign.

Godsticks Setpember UK dates:

Sep 9: Cardiff Fuel Rock Club (Get tickets)

Sep 10: Manchester Gullivers (Get tickets)

Sep 11: London The Black Heart (Get tickets)