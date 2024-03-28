Godsticks announce live dates for June and September

Welsh prog rock quartet Godsticks have announced some live dates for England and Wales in both June and September.

The hard-working band are still out on the road promoting their most recent album, last year's This Is What A Winner Looks Like, hailed by Prog Magazine as hitting "the sweet spot between musical adventurousness and confident melodicism, it might just be their best album yet."

"Our last few tours have easily been our most successful to date," says vocalist and guitarist Darran Charles. "Upon reading some of the reviews of those shows, it’s heartening to see that we’ve become recognised as a high-energy live act, even a ‘must-see’. This recent success is why we’re planning on touring far more regularly and travelling to places that we’ve never been to before.

"If we can keep growing the audience numbers as we have been, then it’s our ambition to create an even more special live experience and perform on some even bigger stages. However, we must admit that the intimate venues we’ve been playing of late have definitely made for some very memorable shows, so we’re determined to create more.

"One thing we’re confident of is that once you come to one Godsticks show, we’ll guarantee you’ll come to the next one – it’s a great time for both the band and the audience. Miss us at your peril!"

Godsticks live dates:

Jun 19: Southampton Heartbreakers

Jun 20: Birmingham The Asylum 2

Jun 21: Glossop Thye Globe

Sep 5: Colchester Three Wise Monkeys

Sep 6: Newport The Pub

Get tickets.