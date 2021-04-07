Godspeed You! Black Emperor release tour video trailer

Canadian instrumental post-rockers Godspeed You! Black Emperor have released a short teaser video to announce a run of UK, European and Russian tour dates dfor early 2022 which you can watch below.
The band have just released their seventh studio album, G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!, through Constellation Records.
G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! features two side-long epic 20-minute pieces of music described as "widescreen post-rock", and two smaller pieces of music, which will feature on a separate 10-inch disc with the vinyl version of the album, which has been recorded and mixed by Jace Lasek.
Godspeed You! Black Emperor UK, EU and Russia 2022 tour dates:
Jan 12: BEL Diksmuide 4AD
Jan 13: NED Amsterdam Paradiso
Jan 14: BEL Brussels Botanique
Jan 15: BEL Brussels Botanique
Jan 16: UK London Electric Ballroom
Jan 17: UK London Electric Ballroom
Jan 19: UK Bristol SWX
Jan 20: UK Coventry Empire
Jan 21: UK Glasgow Barrowlands
Jan 22: UK Manchester University Academy I
Jan 24: FRA Rennes Le MeM
Jan 25: FRA Paris Elysee Montmatre
Jan 26: FRA Clermont Ferrand La Cooperative de Mai
Jan 27: FRA Nancy L'Autre Canal
Jan 28: SWI Berne Dachstog Reitschule
Jan 31: GER Karlsruhe Substage
Feb 1: GER Cologne Kantine
Feb 2: GER Berlin Festaal
Feb 4: RUS St. Petersberg Aurora
Feb 5: RUS Moscow Club 1930
Tickets available from venues.