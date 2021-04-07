Godspeed You! Black Emperor release tour video trailer

Canadian instrumental post-rockers Godspeed You! Black Emperor have released a short teaser video to announce a run of UK, European and Russian tour dates dfor early 2022 which you can watch below.

The band have just released their seventh studio album, G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END!, through Constellation Records.

G_d’s Pee AT STATE’S END! features two side-long epic 20-minute pieces of music described as "widescreen post-rock", and two smaller pieces of music, which will feature on a separate 10-inch disc with the vinyl version of the album, which has been recorded and mixed by Jace Lasek.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor UK, EU and Russia 2022 tour dates:

Jan 12: BEL Diksmuide 4AD

Jan 13: NED Amsterdam Paradiso

Jan 14: BEL Brussels Botanique

Jan 15: BEL Brussels Botanique

Jan 16: UK London Electric Ballroom

Jan 17: UK London Electric Ballroom

Jan 19: UK Bristol SWX

Jan 20: UK Coventry Empire

Jan 21: UK Glasgow Barrowlands

Jan 22: UK Manchester University Academy I

Jan 24: FRA Rennes Le MeM

Jan 25: FRA Paris Elysee Montmatre

Jan 26: FRA Clermont Ferrand La Cooperative de Mai

Jan 27: FRA Nancy L'Autre Canal

Jan 28: SWI Berne Dachstog Reitschule

Jan 31: GER Karlsruhe Substage

Feb 1: GER Cologne Kantine

Feb 2: GER Berlin Festaal

Feb 4: RUS St. Petersberg Aurora

Feb 5: RUS Moscow Club 1930

Tickets available from venues.