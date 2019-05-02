Godsmack’s Sully Erna: I’m writing a documentary based on my life story

Music biopics are all the rage at the moment, with artists including Queen, Motley Crue and Elton John the subjects of recent films.

But could there be a documentary about Godsmack? According to vocalist Sully Erna, that’s still some way off – but he reports he has something else up his sleeve.

Speaking to 98 Rock Tampa Bay, Erna says: “A lot of people are asking us about the Godsmack documentary, if it’s going to come out, when it will come out. My answer is it can't come out yet, because we don't know how it ends. We're still living through it.

“I have been working on a feature documentary about my life story that's based on my book The Paths We Choose that has a lot of Godsmack elements in it because it goes from the time I was born and all the struggles I went through up until I got a record deal, and it kind of ends there.

“So there's going to be somewhat of a tease of that story coming in, or at least the birth of it, but as far as the Godsmack story, it's still a little bit premature.”

Last month, Erna and his bandmates established The Scars Foundation to raise awareness about mental health.

The charity provides resources and tools “to educate and empower people on a global level that struggle with these burdens.”

Godsmack are currently on tour across Canada in support of their latest album When Legends Rise.