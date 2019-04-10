Godsmack’s Sully Erna sets up foundation to raise mental health awareness

Godsmack frontman Sully Erna has established The Scars Foundation to raise mental health awareness.

Both he and his bandmates are involved with the charity, which will provide resources and tools “to educate and empower people on a global level that struggle with these burdens.”

Erna says: “Scars come in all forms. They are physical and emotional. They’re traumatising and make us fear what people may think of us. But we are all imperfect in some way.

“That’s what makes us perfect and unique! Everyone has something that makes him or her insecure or embarrassed. But instead of hiding them or internalising them, own them and show them off to the world.

“Let them empower you so you can be a voice for everyone who can’t be. If we all wear our scars loudly and proudly, others will follow.”

Erna has also revealed that for every donation made to The Scars Foundation, they’ll gift a download of their new single Under Your Scars.

For more information, visit The Scars Foundation's website.