Go out on the road with Tremonti in new lyric video for Trust

Tremonti have released a lyric video for their new single Trust.

It’s the latest track taken from Mark Tremonti and co’s latest album A Dying Machine, with the promo featuring background footage from their recent European tour, including their Graspop set and opening for Iron Maiden.

Watch the video below.

Last week, it was revealed that Tremonti would head out on the road across the UK and Europe throughout November and December in support of the new album, which is the first concept record of Tremonti’s career.

The theme is based around a story which takes place at the turn of the next century where humans and fabricated beings called ‘vessels’ are trying to co-exist.

The performances will get under way in Lisbon on November 4 and wrap up with a set in Amsterdam on December 10, with The Raven Age and Disconnected joining them on the road.

Tremonti 2018 UK and European tour dates

Nov 04: Lisbon Ao Vivo, Portugal

Nov 05: Madrid Sala But, Spain

Nov 06: Barcelona Salamandra, Spain

Nov 08: Milan Maggazini Generali, Italy

Nov 10: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Nov 12: Munich Technikum, Germany

Nov 13: Vienna Simm City, Austria

Nov 14: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Nov 16: Brno Semilaso, Czech Republic

Nov 18: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Nov 19: Stockholm Fryshuset, Sweden

Nov 20: Osolo John Dee, Norway

Nov 22: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Nov 24: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Nov 26: Luxembourg Rockhal Club, Luxembourg

Nov 27: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Nov 29: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Dec 01: Manchester Ritz, UK

Dec 02: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Dec 04: London Forum, UK

Dec 06: Edinburgh Liquid Room, UK

Dec 08: Cologne Kantine, Germany

Dec 09: Antwerp Trix Hall, Belgium

Dec 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands