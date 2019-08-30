Go behind the scenes on Volbeat’s Cheapside Sloggers video shoot

In July, Volbeat released a video for their single Cheapside Sloggers – a track taken from their latest album Rewind, Replay, Rebound.

The Shan Dan Horan-directed promo saw a cast of children dressed as Volbeat – complete with beards and matching tattoos – tear through the punchy track which also features a guest guitar solo from Slayer and Exodus’ Gary Holt.

Now the band have teamed up with Metal Hammer to release a behind-the-scenes clip showing just how the promo came together.

Horan says: “We’re going to have a bunch of really talented musician kids come down here. They’ve been practicing the song for a long time and we’ve got a talented make-up artist, a talented tattoo artist – and what we’re going to try to do is convert these guys into a miniature version of Volbeat.”

Horan and the crew didn’t stop there, and even created a mini Gary Holt for the solo.

Watch the making-of video below.

Volbeat are currently on the road with Slipknot on their Knotfest Roadshow and will return to the UK and Europe from September.

