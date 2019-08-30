Trending

Go behind the scenes on Volbeat’s Cheapside Sloggers video shoot

By () Metal Hammer  

Volbeat team up with Metal Hammer to show fans just how their video for Rewind, Replay, Rebound track Cheapside Sloggers was created

Volbeat
(Image credit: Ross Halfin)

In July, Volbeat released a video for their single Cheapside Sloggers – a track taken from their latest album Rewind, Replay, Rebound.

The Shan Dan Horan-directed promo saw a cast of children dressed as Volbeat – complete with beards and matching tattoos – tear through the punchy track which also features a guest guitar solo from  Slayer and Exodus’ Gary Holt.

Now the band have teamed up with Metal Hammer to release a behind-the-scenes clip showing just how the promo came together.

Horan says: “We’re going to have a bunch of really talented musician kids come down here. They’ve been practicing the song for a long time and we’ve got a talented make-up artist, a talented tattoo artist – and what we’re going to try to do is convert these guys into a miniature version of Volbeat.”

Horan and the crew didn’t stop there, and even created a mini Gary Holt for the solo.

Watch the making-of video below.

Volbeat are currently on the road with Slipknot on their Knotfest Roadshow and will return to the UK and Europe from September.

Volbeat: Rewind, Replay, Rebound
Volbeat are back with their brand new studio album Rewind, Replay, Rebound. It was released earlier this month and features the explosive singles Leviathan and Cheapside Sloggers.View Deal

(Image credit: Vertigo Records)
See more Metal Hammer news