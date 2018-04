Slayer have shot a video featuring Machete star Danny Trejo, it’s been revealed.

Peruvian site El Cuartel Del Metal have tweeted a picture showing frontman Tom Araya posing with Trejo at a film set on Wednesday.

It’s not yet known which song they were shooting for.

Slayer’s 11th album Repentless is released on September 11 – it’s their first since the death of guitarist Jeff Hanneman, who’s the subject of Kerry King’s title track. They return to the UK in November.