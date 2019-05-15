Glenn Hughes reschedules UK tour dates

Earlier this week, Glenn Hughes was forced to postpone his Deep Purple Live UK tour.

The eights shows were due to get under way this week, but were called off due to an illness affecting the vocalist and bassist.

But he’s wasted no time in announcing the rescheduled dates, which will now take place in November – although the tour has been cut to just four dates.

The shows in Edinburgh, St Albans, Liverpool and Nottingham have been cancelled, while the performances in Salisbury, Holmfirth and Birmingham will go ahead. The Norwich show, which was originally scheduled to take place at the UEA, has now been moved to the city’s Waterfront.

The new dates are:

Nov 17: Salisbury City Hall

Nov 20: Norwich Waterfront

Nov 23: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Nov 29: Birmingham O2 Institute

Fans looking for refunds will have until May 27 to contact the point of sale.

The postponement was accompanied by a statement which read: “Glenn sends his regrets that he is unable to perform his UK tour which was due to start May 14 through May 24.

“He needs to be treated for an illness that, while not life threatening, must be dealt with immediately in order for it to not become a serious problem.

“He is expected to make a full recovery and be back on the road in June.”

Hughes’ next scheduled show will take place in Ballyshannon on June 1, which will be followed by further shows across Europe this summer.