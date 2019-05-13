Glenn Hughes forced to postpone UK tour

Glenn Hughes has been forced to postpone his upcoming UK tour.

The vocalist and bassist was due to hit the road later this week for a run of eight dates on his Deep Purple Live tour. However, those dates have now been called off due to illness.

A statement on his Facebook page says: “Glenn sends his regrets that he is unable to perform his UK tour which was due to start May 14 through May 24.

“He needs to be treated for an illness that, while not life threatening, must be dealt with immediately in order for it to not become a serious problem.

“He is expected to make a full recovery and be back on the road in June.”

Find a full list of the affected dates below.

Hughes’ next scheduled show will take place in Ballyshannon on June 1, which will be followed by further shows across Europe this summer.

Glenn Hughes 2019 postponed UK tour dates

May 14: Holmfirth Picturedrome

May 15: Edinburgh Queen’s Hall

May 17: Birmingham O2 Institute

May 18: Norwich UEA

May 20: St Albans Arena

May 21: Salisbury City Hall

May 23: Liverpool O2 Academy

May 24: Nottingham Rock City