Glenn Hughes gives health update after cutting show short

Glenn Hughes has given fans an update on his health after he was forced to cut his recent show in Christchurch, New Zealand, short.

The vocalist and bassist is on the road on the Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple tour, with the New Zealand Herald reporting that he was taken to hospital after falling ill at the city’s Horncastle Arena last night.

Hughes was helped off stage by his tech and was kept in hospital overnight for observation.

Hughes has now checked in with an update on his health and says dehydration was to blame – and reports that the tour will continue.

He says on Facebook: “I’m now in Wellington for my show this evening. Had dehydration at my show last night in Christchurch and felt dizzy.

“Sorry I couldn’t make the full show, I played for 1 hour 45 mins, when I left the stage, helped by my tech. Thanks to all who have sent loving messages – you are all in my thoughts.”

Find a list of the remaining dates on his tour below.

Hughes and his Black Country Communion bandmates released their new album BCCIV last week via Mascot Records. They’re also the cover stars of the latest issue of Classic Rock magazine, which is on sale now.

You can also read Metal Hammer, Classic Rock and Prog free online with a TeamRock+ subscription.

Sep 27: Wellington Michael Fowler Centre, New Zealand

Sep 29: Melbourne Arts Centre Hamer Hall, Australia

Sep 30: King’s Beach Caloundra Music Festival, Australia

Oct 01: Brisbane QPAC Concert Hall, Australia

Oct 03: Auckland ASB Theatre, New Zealand

Oct 23: Dniepropetrovsk DK Shinnik, Ukraine

Oct 24: Kharkiv Ukraine Concert Hall, Ukraine

Oct 26: Kiev Centre For Culture And Arts, Ukraine

Oct 28: Odessa Academic Theatre, Ukraine

Glenn Hughes talks new Black Country Communion album