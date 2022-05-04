Nova Twins, Wargasm, Bob Vylan amongst new Glastonbury additions

Glastonbury has revealed a raft of additions to its 2022 lineup, including some heavier bands making their Glasto debuts.

Announcing the bill for its famed Shangri-La zone, which has previously borne witness to sets from the likes of Napalm Death, Gojira, Venom Prison and Employed To Serve, Glastonbury has unveiled a smorgasbord of artists that will perform across numerous stages.

Amongst the many, many names confirmed - which also include the likes of dance legend Fatboy Slim and funk and soul DJ/Red Dwarf actor Craig Charles - are a splattering of heavy bands that continue Glastonbury's recent tradition of embracing more rock, metal and punk artists.

Joining the party are bouncy punk duo Nova Twins, chaotic riot grrrl/nu metal upstarts Wargasm, rising grime-punks Bob Vylan, Newcastle noise rockers Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs and Brass Against, the brass metal mavericks currently on tour with Tool.

They join the likes of Idles, Skunk Anansie, Amyl And The Sniffers and Turnstile for this year's festival, which takes place June 22-26 at Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset. This year's Glastonbury will mark the festival's first showing in three years following a pandemic-induced layoff, and will be headlined by pop superstar Billie Eilish, Beatles legend Paul McCartney and rap megaweight Kendrick Lamar.

Tickets have been sold out for some time, though fans who weren't lucky enough to bag any this year will be able to watch plenty of coverage of the festival across the weekend courtesy of the BBC.

For more info on this year's festival, head to the official Glastonbury website.

Check out the full announced lineup so far for Shangri-La at Glastonbury 2022 below.