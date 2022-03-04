Glastonbury 2022 line-up announced: Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Skunk Anansie, Turnstile amongst first names

Glastonbury 2022 has released its first major lineup announcement, with previously announced headliner Billie Eilish joined by Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar as the Saturday and Sunday headliners respectively.

As well as pop and Motown icon Diana Ross taking the famed Glastonbury 'Legends Slot', other acts announced include West Holts stage headliner Little Simz, plus the likes of Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Sam Fender, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Idles, Skunk Anansie, Turnstile, Amyl And The Sniffers, Elbow, Foals, Lorde, Primal Scream, Pet Shop Boys, St Vincent, Sleaford Mods and The Jesus And Mary Chain.

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2022 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: Paul McCartney (Saturday) and Kendrick Lamar (Sunday). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced.

“We are very happy to bring you the first shortlist of artists from the main stages for Glastonbury Festival 2022," tweeted festival organiser Emily Eavis, "and if you can believe it there’s even more to come!”

Glastonbury 2022 will be the first incarnation of the festival to go ahead since 2019, with both 2020 and 2021's editions being cancelled due to the pandemic. Paul McCartney's set was long rumoured given the Beatles legend was due to play the 2020 edition of the festival, and had all but confirmed his appearance this year via a cryptic Wordle tweet last week.

The festival is currently sold out due to tickets being carried over from 2020, with the window for festival goers to pay the remaining balance of their tickets closing on Monday March 7. Following that, a very limited resale of leftover tickets will occur soon after.

Glastonbury Festival 2022 takes place on Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset from June 22-26. More info can be found at www.glastonburyfestivals.com