Glass Hammer announce bonus “detour” album for 2020

Glass Hammer release an unexpected digital album just in time for Christmas 2020. A Matter Of Time will be available exclusively from the band’s website from December 14. It sees them reworking their favourite songs from their 90s back catalogue and includes an appearance from Iona's Dave Bainbridge on guitar.

Steve Babb (vocals, bass, keyboards) says, “We’re currently writing material for a new concept album, a follow-up to this year’s Dreaming City, but decided a brief detour to revisit these older songs would be fun for us and our fans. It’s something we’ve talked about doing for some time.

“We know longtime fans are sentimental about our first albums, and even though our sound and style have evolved a lot over the last several years, we haven’t turned our backs on these classic songs. It has been very rewarding to rediscover them all over again.”



Check out the new video for Lliusion.