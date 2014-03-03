Trending

Glamour Of The Kill Release Freak Like Me Video

UK metalcore starlets Glamour Of The Kill have dropped another music video.

A Freak Like Me comes kicking and screaming from the band’s recent and very decent opus, Savages, which is out now via SPV. Check out the band’s latest video below. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=njUS0gsz6l0

Catch Glamour Of The Kill on the following dates with Heaven’s Basement:

13 March Norwich – Waterfront

14 March Nottingham – Rescue Rooms

15 March Southampton – Takedown Festival

16 March Leeds – The Cockpit

18 March Newcastle – Newcastle University Union

19 March Glasgow – Cathouse

20 March Belfast, N – Voodoo

21 March Dublin – Voodoo Lounge

22 March Manchester – Academy 2

24 March Chester – The Forum

25 March Bristol – The Fleece

27 March London – Electric Ballroom

28 March Plymouth – White Rabbit

29 March Birmingham – Academy 2

30 March Brighton – The Haunt

