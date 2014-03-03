Glamour Of The Kill Release Freak Like Me Video

UK metalcore starlets Glamour Of The Kill have dropped another music video.
A Freak Like Me comes kicking and screaming from the band’s recent and very decent opus, Savages, which is out now via SPV. Check out the band’s latest video below. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=njUS0gsz6l0
Catch Glamour Of The Kill on the following dates with Heaven’s Basement:
13 March Norwich – Waterfront
14 March Nottingham – Rescue Rooms
15 March Southampton – Takedown Festival
16 March Leeds – The Cockpit
18 March Newcastle – Newcastle University Union
19 March Glasgow – Cathouse
20 March Belfast, N – Voodoo
21 March Dublin – Voodoo Lounge
22 March Manchester – Academy 2
24 March Chester – The Forum
25 March Bristol – The Fleece
27 March London – Electric Ballroom
28 March Plymouth – White Rabbit
29 March Birmingham – Academy 2
30 March Brighton – The Haunt