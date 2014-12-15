Glamour Of The Kill announce tour support

Glamour Of The Kill have announced the support acts for their upcoming UK tour.
The British metal outfit hit the UK in February for a 13-date jaunt in support of their new EP After Hours. And The Hype Theory, EofE and Ashes will offer support on the tour, which kicks off in Aberdeen on February 23.
After Hours was released in November. The band’s latest album was 2013’s Savages.
Glamour Of The Kill After Hours UK tour 2015
Feb 23: Aberdeen Downstairs
Feb 24: Glasgow Audio
Feb 25: Newcastle Think Tank
Feb 26: Manchester Sound Control
Feb 27: York Fibbers
Feb 28: London Underworld
Mar 01: Bristol The Exchange
Mar 03: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms
Mar 04: Stoke Sugarmill
Mar 05: Nuneaton Queen’s Hall
Mar 06: Nottingham Rock City Basement
Mar 07: Gloucester Guildhall
Mar 08: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms