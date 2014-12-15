Glamour Of The Kill announce tour support

Glamour Of The Kill have announced the support acts for their upcoming UK tour.

The British metal outfit hit the UK in February for a 13-date jaunt in support of their new EP After Hours. And The Hype Theory, EofE and Ashes will offer support on the tour, which kicks off in Aberdeen on February 23.

After Hours was released in November. The band’s latest album was 2013’s Savages.

Glamour Of The Kill After Hours UK tour 2015

Feb 23: Aberdeen Downstairs

Feb 24: Glasgow Audio

Feb 25: Newcastle Think Tank

Feb 26: Manchester Sound Control

Feb 27: York Fibbers

Feb 28: London Underworld

Mar 01: Bristol The Exchange

Mar 03: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Mar 04: Stoke Sugarmill

Mar 05: Nuneaton Queen’s Hall

Mar 06: Nottingham Rock City Basement

Mar 07: Gloucester Guildhall

Mar 08: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms