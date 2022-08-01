Girih premiere new track The Ring with Prog – stream it here

US post-metallers Girih are premiering their new track The Ring with Prog.

The song is taken from their new, second album Ikigai, which will be released on vinyl and digital formats on October 14 via A Thousand Arms and dunk!records!. Their instrumental post-metal is a must for fans of Russian Circles, O’Brother, and Caspian.

Girih formed in 2016 in New Hampshire and released their debut album Eigengrau in 2018. The band is Alex Paul (guitar), Brian Luttrell (guitar) and Jeremy Dingman (drums), and on The Ring they are joined by Nick Grieco on cello and John Snyder on violin.

“The Ring is the first time we incorporated orchestral elements into our music,” Girih say of the track. “Our friends, Nick Grieco (Actor Observer/Sweetie) and John Snyder (Electronic Audio Experiments) provided their talents to elevate the song to a whole new level.”

The Ring is Girih’s most dynamic work to date and bodes well for their upcoming second album Ikigai, which is named after the Japanese conceptual philosophy of finding purpose and fulfilment. The eight-track release was recorded at Wachusett Recording Co.. It was produced by Girih and Mike Moschetto, who also engineered and mixed the album, and was mastered by Zach Weeks.

You can listen to The Ring below.