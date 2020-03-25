Gibson TV brings artists together for HomeMade Music Sessions

With artists struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic causing shows, tours and festivals to shut down, artists have been finding new ways to share their music online with fans.

Gibson have now joined the global movement by launching their HomeMade Music Sessions to help artists promote their work while they’re in lockdown, with individual videos being uploaded to Gibson TV on a regular basis.

Global head of entertainment relations at Gibson Beth Heidt explains: “The goal of #HomeMadeMusic is to immediately support our musicians and their current projects while they are at home.

“Artist performances, intimate interviews and conversations from all over the world can be watched and shared from anywhere starting today, via all Gibson and Epiphone digital platforms on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Gibson TV on YouTube.

“We’re doing our part to bring the music community together to spread hope, inspiration and joy.”

The first trio of videos are online now and feature Halestorm, Jared James Nichols and Jackie Venson, while artists including ZZ Top and Warren Haynes will feature over the coming days and weeks.

Halestorm vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale says: “No matter where you are in the world, music is our universal language. Creating and listening to music keeps us connected and we need it now more than ever. Stay home, stay safe and we will all get through this together.”

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons adds: “Tune in, sit down and enjoy a heaping course of Gibson Home Made Sounds! Feel free to join in to add your own flavour of sonic sauce and stay safe.”

Nichols says: “In unexpected times like these, we all need to step back and focus on what is truly important in life and strip away from our day to day worries and see the bigger picture.

“Spending time with loved ones and playing my guitar are the biggest joys in my life. I’m taking this time to enjoy just that! Nothing but love to my Gibson family for their dedication to unite us all with the gift of music!”

Gibson have also given their support to the recently announced COVID-19 Fund which was launched last week between the Recording Academy and charitable foundation MusiCares to help artists struggling due to loss of income.