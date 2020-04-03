Ghost’s Papa Nihil and two Nameless Ghouls set to join Rock Iconz range

The latest in the KnuckleBonz range of Rock Iconz figures has been revealed – and it’s Ghost’s Papa Nihil and two Nameless Ghouls who are set to join the ever-growing lineup.

The company have previously released a variety of figures including AC/DC’s Angus Young, Marilyn Manson, Motley Crue, Guns N’ Roses and late Motorhead legend Lemmy, with the new limited edition figures launching in the autumn.

Papa Nihil stands at 9-inches tall, while the guitar-slinging Ghouls are 8.5 inches in height. All are hand-painted and will come with a certificate of authenticity – and there will only be 3000 of each package.

The Ghouls will come in a pack of two, while Papa Nihil will be available as a standalone figure and a bundle with stage set backdrop. Check out some product shots below and find out more on the KnuckleBonz website.

Last month Ghost closed their Prequelle album cycle in Mexico City, with fans in attendance the first to see ‘new’ frontman Papa Emeritus IV emerge.