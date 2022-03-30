Ghost to release trilogy of music videos for Impera

By ( ) published

Tobias Forge has revealed that Ghost are working on three consecutive music videos for their latest album, Impera

Ghost
(Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Ghost are to release a trilogy of music videos for their new album, Impera.

In a new interview with with Viktor Wilt of Idaho's KCVI radio station, Ghost's creative mastermind Tobias Forge revealed that the occult party rockers are working on three consecutive music videos for new tracks Call Me Little Sunshine, Twenties and Watcher In The Sky. He shared the news after being questioned as to whether he had already picked out a song to be the next single from the album. Clearly, we know now that it'll be Watcher In The Sky.

"Short answer: yes," says Forge. "I just don't know exactly… Sometimes there's a difference between — obviously, you in radio know that — the songs that we release as singles and the ones that are singles that we push with a video and all that stuff." 

"Right now I know what we're hoping to do a little bit later in the year. Long story short, we're making sort of a trilogy of videos for Call Me Little Sunshine, Twenties [and] Watcher In The Sky.

"And that is sort of in the making. So it might be that that is sort of a different piece; that might be a different thing that comes out sort of separate to a radio campaign, whereas obviously we have our eye on what we're gonna do towards the fall in terms of what song we're making a video for right now and so forth."

In terms of physical sales, Ghost's Impera, released on March 11, is the highest-selling album in the US so far this year. 

Taking into account vinyl and CDs sold, Impera had 2022's biggest first week sales week for any album, with 62,5000 copies sold in the US to date. It also logged the biggest first sales week for a hard rock album on vinyl since 1994, when Pearl Jam's Vitalogy sold 33,500 copies in its opening week of December 10, 1994.

Impera also scored Ghost's highest ever UK album chart position, debuting at number two.

Elizabeth Scarlett
Elizabeth Scarlett

Elizabeth (Lizzie) works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music. '10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it' is her favourite article she's written with Louder so far. When not writing, Lizzie enjoys various creative endeavours such as graphic design, as well as reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic.  