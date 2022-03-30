Ghost to release trilogy of music videos for Impera

Ghost are to release a trilogy of music videos for their new album, Impera.

In a new interview with with Viktor Wilt of Idaho's KCVI radio station, Ghost's creative mastermind Tobias Forge revealed that the occult party rockers are working on three consecutive music videos for new tracks Call Me Little Sunshine, Twenties and Watcher In The Sky. He shared the news after being questioned as to whether he had already picked out a song to be the next single from the album. Clearly, we know now that it'll be Watcher In The Sky.

"Short answer: yes," says Forge. "I just don't know exactly… Sometimes there's a difference between — obviously, you in radio know that — the songs that we release as singles and the ones that are singles that we push with a video and all that stuff."

"Right now I know what we're hoping to do a little bit later in the year. Long story short, we're making sort of a trilogy of videos for Call Me Little Sunshine, Twenties [and] Watcher In The Sky.

"And that is sort of in the making. So it might be that that is sort of a different piece; that might be a different thing that comes out sort of separate to a radio campaign, whereas obviously we have our eye on what we're gonna do towards the fall in terms of what song we're making a video for right now and so forth."

In terms of physical sales, Ghost's Impera, released on March 11, is the highest-selling album in the US so far this year.

Taking into account vinyl and CDs sold, Impera had 2022's biggest first week sales week for any album, with 62,5000 copies sold in the US to date. It also logged the biggest first sales week for a hard rock album on vinyl since 1994, when Pearl Jam's Vitalogy sold 33,500 copies in its opening week of December 10, 1994.



Impera also scored Ghost's highest ever UK album chart position, debuting at number two.