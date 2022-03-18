Confirmed: Impera is Ghost's highest ever charting album in the UK

Bottles are surely being popped within the Clergy tonight - it's been confirmed that Ghost have landed their highest ever UK album chart position, as new album Impera has debuted at number two. The band's fifth studio album, given a glowing 9/10 review in this month's Metal Hammer magazine, was only beaten to the sacred top spot by bedroom pop artist Rex Orange County with his latest album, Who Cares?
It caps off a huge week for Tobias Forge's Swedish occult party-rockers, having made their debut on flagship US chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night, performing recent Impera single Call Me Little Sunshine.
Speaking exclusively to Metal Hammer for our current cover feature, Tobias lifted the lid on the semi-conceptual themes at the heart of the record.
“I think people need to understand that my albums are never conceptual in the way that King Diamond’s are,” he says. “It’s never a story that starts in the beginning and finishes at the end of the story. It’s not a rock opera. To compare it to other artists, it’s more like Iron Maiden’s concept albums – like a record that loosely dabbles with the concept of pharaohs or time. On Powerslave, there are other songs that aren’t technically about pharaohs. Or like on Somewhere In Time, the songs have a chronological element in them. Impera is similar, where the songs are shining a light on various things within an empire. I guess you could say they show the cracks inside of it.”
Impera is out now via Loma Vista. Our exclusive Ghost cover feature is in stores across the UK
Ghost European tour 2022
Apr 09: Manchester AO Arena, UK
Apr 11: London O2 Arena, UK
Apr 13: Glasgow OVO Arena
Apr 15: Birmingham Resorts World Arena
Apr 17: Rotterdam RTM Stage Ahoy, HOL
Apr 18: Paris Accor Arena, FRA
Apr 19: Cologne Lanxess Arena, GE
April 21: Leipzig Quarterback Immobillen Arena, GER
Apr 22: Frankfurt Festhalle, GER
Apr 24: Prague Arena, CZE
Apr 27: Tampere Nokia Arena, FIN
Apr 29: Stockholm Avicii Arena, SWE
Apr 30: Oslo Spektrum, NOR
May 01: Malmo Arena, SWE
May 03: Brussells Forest, BEL
May 05: Milan Mediolanum Forum, ITA
May 07: Barcelona Olympic Arena Badalona, SPA
May 08: Madrid Vistalegre Arena, SPA
May 11: Vienna Stadthalle, AUS
May 13: Zurich Hallenstadion, SWI
May 15: Hanover Zag Arena, GER
May 16: Munich Olympiahalle, GER
May 18: Budapest Arena, HUN