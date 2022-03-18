Confirmed: Impera is Ghost's highest ever charting album in the UK

Bottles are surely being popped within the Clergy tonight - it's been confirmed that Ghost have landed their highest ever UK album chart position, as new album Impera has debuted at number two. The band's fifth studio album, given a glowing 9/10 review in this month's Metal Hammer magazine, was only beaten to the sacred top spot by bedroom pop artist Rex Orange County with his latest album, Who Cares?

It caps off a huge week for Tobias Forge's Swedish occult party-rockers, having made their debut on flagship US chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night, performing recent Impera single Call Me Little Sunshine.

Speaking exclusively to Metal Hammer for our current cover feature, Tobias lifted the lid on the semi-conceptual themes at the heart of the record.

“I think people need to understand that my albums are never conceptual in the way that King Diamond’s are,” he says. “It’s never a story that starts in the beginning and finishes at the end of the story. It’s not a rock opera. To compare it to other artists, it’s more like Iron Maiden’s concept albums – like a record that loosely dabbles with the concept of pharaohs or time. On Powerslave, there are other songs that aren’t technically about pharaohs. Or like on Somewhere In Time, the songs have a chronological element in them. Impera is similar, where the songs are shining a light on various things within an empire. I guess you could say they show the cracks inside of it.”

Impera is out now via Loma Vista. Our exclusive Ghost cover feature is in stores across the UK

Ghost European tour 2022

Apr 09: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Apr 11: London O2 Arena, UK

Apr 13: Glasgow OVO Arena

Apr 15: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Apr 17: Rotterdam RTM Stage Ahoy, HOL

Apr 18: Paris Accor Arena, FRA

Apr 19: Cologne Lanxess Arena, GE

April 21: Leipzig Quarterback Immobillen Arena, GER

Apr 22: Frankfurt Festhalle, GER

Apr 24: Prague Arena, CZE

Apr 27: Tampere Nokia Arena, FIN

Apr 29: Stockholm Avicii Arena, SWE

Apr 30: Oslo Spektrum, NOR

May 01: Malmo Arena, SWE

May 03: Brussells Forest, BEL

May 05: Milan Mediolanum Forum, ITA

May 07: Barcelona Olympic Arena Badalona, SPA

May 08: Madrid Vistalegre Arena, SPA

May 11: Vienna Stadthalle, AUS

May 13: Zurich Hallenstadion, SWI

May 15: Hanover Zag Arena, GER

May 16: Munich Olympiahalle, GER

May 18: Budapest Arena, HUN