Ghost stream From The Pinnacle To The Pit

Ghost are streaming another track from their upcoming third album.

From The Pinnacle To The Pit is taken from Meliora, due out on August 21 via Loma Vista Recordings.

The album features a ‘new’ frontman, Papa Emeritus III, whom the band officially unveiled earlier today.

One of the band’s Nameless Ghouls previously said: “This album takes place not at the same time as the last one. We wanted it to look like art deco 1920s in the US. The Ghouls should look like a gang of very rich people having a secret meeting at a hotel.”

Meliora tracklist