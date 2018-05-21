Ghost share star-studded video for new single Dance Macabre

Ghost - Prequelle 1. Ashes

2. Rats

3. Faith

4. See the Light

5. Miasma

6. Dance Macabre

7. Pro Memoria

8. Witch Image

9. Helvetesfonster

10. Life Eternal

Last week, Ghost released a stream of their new single Dance Macabre – and they’ve now followed that with a star-studded video to accompany the track.

The promo shows artists including Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante and former Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo rocking out to the song, which will feature on Ghost’s upcoming album Prequelle.

Ghost say: “We wish to inform you that Dance Macabre has infested the nation.

“A special thanks to Kirk Hammett (Metallica), Bethany Cosentino (Best Coast), WWE superstar Chris Jericho, NXT superstar Aleistar Black, Charlie Benante (Anthrax), M Shadows (Avenged Sevenfold), actress Jessica Pimentel, Philip Anselmo (Pantera), MMA fighter Josh Barnett, Mike McKenna (NHL Dallas Stars) and Chino Moreno (Deftones)… and Ghost’s very own Sister Imperator.”

Prequelle will be released on June 1 via Spinefarm Records and is now available for pre-order from Amazon.

Ghost are the cover stars of the new issue of Metal Hammer, which is on sale now. The magazine also features Parkway Drive, Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Maynard James Keenan, Dimmu Borgir and much more.