Ghost Of The Machine share first music from upcoming album Empires Must Fall

UK prog sextet Ghost Of The Machine will release second album Empires Must Fall in March

Ghost Of The Machine
UK prog rockers Ghost Of The Machine have shared the first new music from their upcoming album Empires Must Fall, releasing a new lyric video for the melodic new singleThe One.

Last month the band announced they would release their second album on March 7 through progrock.com's Essentials label.

Singer Charlie Bramald told Prog the new album would “scratch that ‘prog’ itch", featuring “denser and darker arrangements that strike a careful balance between shorter, more accessible songs and those epic-length pieces that we’re known for."

Empires Must Fall has again been produced by Bob Cooper and mastered by Grant Berry with striking cover art courtesy of Claudia Caranfa.

"Our first record concluded with the tyrannical Puppet King being vanquished by his final victim... she slew him with a pair of scissors," Bramald continues. "So, we wondered what the consequences of that violent but liberating final act would be. We started with a simple question which has only complex answers: what is true justice? Is the Puppet King’s slayer—the newly crowned Empress of the Light—succeeding at being a benevolent ruler? Can she right all the wrongs that she herself had suffered? And what will it take to finally break the cycle of violence and coercion?”

Pre-order Empires Must Fall.

Ghost Of The Machine - The One (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Ghost Of The Machine - The One (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube
