Order your world exclusive Ghost Rite Here Rite Now limited edition blue cassette tape with Metal Hammer

Metal Hammer has teamed up with Ghost to offer fans this world exclusive gift that you can't find anywhere else. With the film's spectacular soundtrack releasing worldwide this week

This variant is only available to order for a limited time and will not be on sale anywhere else on the planet, so get stuck in and order yours while you can!

In a five star review of the movie, Metal Hammer's Merlin Alderslade wrote of Rite Here Rite Now: "Given Ghost's IP and the painstaking care with which Tobias Forge oversees it, it'd have taken a sizeable screw-up for Rite Here Rite Now to be anything other than a complete blast. As a concert film, however, it really is much more than that: it's an instant classic and an absolute triumph."

Speaking exclusively to Metal Hammer in their latest issue, out now, Ghost mainman Tobias Forge said of making Rite Here Rite Now: “Everything with Ghost is difficult and expensive, but the records are getting closer to what I imagine, and this film turned out pretty close to what I envisioned. And when I see the film, even I look at the show and go, ‘That’s pretty entertaining, that’s pretty cool.’ This is a film that you have not seen before."

You can pick up the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine, featuring Ghost on the cover

