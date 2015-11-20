BMTH donate $10k to Ghost Inside bus crash fund

Bring Me The Horizon have donated $10,000 to a fund set up after The Ghost Inside were involved in a fatal bus crash.

The Sheffield outfit have diverted money made on merch on their current That’s The Spirit tour to the GoFundMe campaign set up to pay for The Ghost Inside’s medical expenses and for the funeral of the tour bus driver who lost his life.

BMTH say: “Yesterday as we came offstage we heard that our good friends in The Ghost Inside were involved in a terrible collision whilst on their tour bus in America.

“Unfortunately the drivers in both vehicles sadly passed away, and a large number of the band and crew have sustained serious injuries and are currently in care. Our thoughts are currently with the band, crew and families of all involved in this horrible accident.

“We first toured with The Ghost Inside in 2008 and have remained good friends with them since. Proceeds from our merchandise on this tour have been donated to a GoFundMe account set up to help with medical bills. We urge our fans to get involved and help with whatever you can donate too.”

The Ghost Inside’s driver was killed when their vehicle collided with a car in El Paso, Texas.

The GoFundMe account has smashed through the $100,000 mark with a string of acts joining fans and friends in donating to the cause. LetLive, Iwrestledabearonce, Impericon, Atreyu and Architects are among the bands to donate.

KFOX14 reports that The Ghost Inside’s Andrew Tkaczykt, Jonathan Vigil and Zach Johnson are in critical condition at University Medical Center after being airlifted from the scene.

Tkaczykt’s brother Nick says via Facebook: “For those not in the know, my brother Andrew was airlifted to the hospital this morning after his bus was involved in an accident. He is alive, however he has suffered head trauma, as well as broken bones in his lower extremities, and a shoulder injury. He is currently in ICU and may require surgery.”