Ghost Inside label donates album money

Epitaph Records have announced they’ll pay all profits from sales of The Ghost Inside albums directly to the band, without taking their usual cut.

It’s the firm’s way of supporting the Californian outfit as they continue to recover from last month’s tour bus crash.

Their driver and the driver of another vehicle were killed in the incident, which left frontman Jonathan Vigil, guitarist Zach Johnson and drummer Andrew Tkaczykt in critical condition. Some of them face a struggle to re-learn how to walk.

Bring Me The Horizon donated $10,000 to a crowdfunding campaign launched to help The Ghost Inside with their rehabilitation. A benefit show hosted by You Me At Six took place in London at the weekend.

Label boss Brett Gurewitz says: “Our hearts go out to our brothers who have endured a catastrophic accident, with devastating injuries.

“In light of this, Epitaph has decided to donate all profits from the sale of all The Ghost Inside albums worldwide, directly to the band, indefinitely.

“If you want to support The Ghost Inside in their time of need, you can now do so by buying their music.

“Epitaph won’t make a profit while the band silently fight to rebuild their lives. We wish them a speedy recovery and return to health.”

Ghost Inside's Zach endured 26 hours of surgery