Ghost go lullaby

Lullaby specialists Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star have streamed their version of Ghost track From The Pinnacle To The Pit.

It’s taken from an album of toddler-friendly covers of the Swedish band’s work, including He Is, Cirice and Year Zero.

Ghost, who launched third album Meliora earlier this year, last week confirmed a one-off London show for March next year.

