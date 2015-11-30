Ghost go lullaby

Lullaby specialists Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star have streamed their version of Ghost track From The Pinnacle To The Pit.
It’s taken from an album of toddler-friendly covers of the Swedish band’s work, including He Is, Cirice and Year Zero.
Ghost, who launched third album Meliora earlier this year, last week confirmed a one-off London show for March next year.
Lullaby Versions Of Ghost tracklist
- He Is
- If You Have Ghost
- From The Pinnacle To The Pit
- Stand By Him
- Cirice
- Secular Haze
- Year Zero
- Ritual