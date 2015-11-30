Trending

Ghost go lullaby

Louder  

Hear Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star’s version of From The Pinnacle To The Pit

Lullaby specialists Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star have streamed their version of Ghost track From The Pinnacle To The Pit.

It’s taken from an album of toddler-friendly covers of the Swedish band’s work, including He Is, Cirice and Year Zero.

Ghost, who launched third album Meliora earlier this year, last week confirmed a one-off London show for March next year.

Lullaby Versions Of Ghost tracklist

  1. He Is
  2. If You Have Ghost
  3. From The Pinnacle To The Pit
  4. Stand By Him
  5. Cirice
  6. Secular Haze
  7. Year Zero
  8. Ritual
