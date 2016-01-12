Ghost announce US spring tour

Ghost are hitting the US in April and May for the second leg of their Black To The Future tour.

The shows have been lined up to support last year’s studio release, Meliora.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am and VIP packages for the tour will also be made available for the first time.

Ghost say: “We wish to inform you that Ghost will be embarking on the second chapter of the Black To The Future tour in Spring 2016. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, January 15, at 10am local time.

“We suggest you tune in and get yours before it sells out. Please also be aware the band will be offering VIP packages for the first time. Stay tuned for more information.”

In December it was announced that Ghost’s song Cirice has been shortlisted in the Best Metal Performance Category at the Grammy Awards alongside Slipknot, Lamb of God and August Burns Red.

The band launched an ad campaign last week to garner votes ahead of the Grammys at the LA Staples Center on February 15, using social media hashtag #DontBeSilenced.

The occult rockers also performed Cirice on the CBS’ Late Show With Stephen Colbert last November.

Ghost Black To The Future US Tour 2016

Apr 13: Montclair Wellmount Theater, NJ

Apr 14: Stroudsburg, Sherman Theater, PA

Apr 15: Long Island Paramount, NY

Apr 16: New Haven College Street Music Hall, CT

Apr 17: Buffalo Rapids Theatre, NY

Apr 19: Bloomington Castle Theatre, IL

Apr 20: Omaha Sokol Auditorium, NE

Apr 22: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

Apr 23: Tucson Rialto Theatre, AZ

Apr 25: Austin Emo’s, TX

Apr 26: Houston House of Blues, TX

Apr 27: Baton Rouge Varsity Theatre, LA

Apr 29: Tampa WXTB Rockfest, FL

Apr 30: Fort Myers Fort Rock Festival, FL

May 01: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville Festival, FL

May 02: Birmingham Iron City, AL

May 03: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

May 04: Knoxville Tennessee Theater, TN

May 07: Carolina Rebellion Festival, NC

May 08: Baltimore Hippodrome, MD

May 09: Richmond National, VA

May 11: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

May 12: Chattanooga Track 29, TN

May 13: Atlanta Shaky Knees Festival, GA

May 17: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

May 19: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

May 20: Grand Rapids Orbit Room, MI

May 22: Albany Rock’N Derby, NY