Ghost announce UK and Europe ‘Imperatour’ arena dates for 2022

Ghost will launch their biggest ever European headline tour in April, kicking off the trek with four arena shows in the UK.

With the follow-up to the band’s 2018 Prequelle album due for release at some point next year, Tobias Forge’s ghouls will follow up on their 26-city US co-headline tour with Volbeat, with an expansive tour of their home continent in the spring.

Ghost’s Imperatour will commence on April 9 at Manchester’s AO Arena and visit London, Glasgow and Birmingham before tapping into Europe with a show at Rotterdam’s RTM Stage Ahoy on April 17. The European dates will run through to May 18 at the Budapest Arena in Hungary.

The 2022 Imperatour will call at:

Apr 09: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Apr 11: London O2 Arena, UK

Apr 13: Glasgow OVO Arena

Apr 15: Birmingham Resorts World Arena



Apr 17: Rotterdam RTM Stage Ahoy, HOL

Apr 18: Paris Accor Arena, FRA

Apr 19: Cologne Lanxess Arena, GE

April 21: Leipzig Quarterback Immobillen Arena, GER

Apr 22: Frankfurt Festhalle, GER

Apr 24: Prague Arena, CZE

Apr 27: Tampere Nokia Arena, FIN

Apr 29: Stockholm Avicii Arena, SWE

Apr 30: Oslo Spektrum, NOR



May 01: Malmo Arena, SWE

May 03: Brussells Forest, BEL

May 05: Milan Mediolanum Forum, ITA

May 07: Barcelona Olympic Arena Badalona, SPA

May 08: Madrid Vistalegre Arena, SPA

May 11: Vienna Stadthalle, AUS

May 13: Zurich Hallenstadion, SWI

May 15: Hanover Zag Arena, GER

May 16: Munich Olympiahalle, GER

May 18: Budapest Arena, HUN

Support on all shows comes from Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats and TwinTemple.



Ghost’s creative mastermind Tobias Forge has already revealed the source material which inspired his writing for the new album.



“The album that I have been working on, I came up with that concept years ago,” Forge revealed in an interview with El Paso, Texas rock radio station KLAQ. “We played in Seattle in 2013, 2014 — something like that — we played at Showbox At The Market. I remember that day I came up with the idea for this record, this upcoming record. Because I got a book called The Rule of Empires. So, basically, I wanted to make a record about the rise and ultimately the unescapable fails and falls of empires."

"An idea like that can take — at least me — quite far. So once you get that idea of, like, 'Oh, now I know what the pile is gonna look like. I know now what not to put in there.' And it was the same thing with Prequelle; it was gonna be about the great death, a medieval, primordial threat of annihilation which was, I guess I wouldn't say carnal but maybe a tiny tad more spiritual and philosophical death, with the ever presence of actual termination, whereas this record about the empires was gonna be a little bit more practical, I guess; a little bit more, I don't wanna say political. So it wasn't really hard to be inspired by the last couple of years."



Ghost released their first new material in two years at the end of September. Hunter’s Moon features on the soundtrack of the new Halloween Kills film, and will be released on seven inch vinyl on January 21, 2022 with legendary composer John Carpenter’s Halloween Kills (Main Title) theme as the B-side.