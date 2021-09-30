Listen to the chilling new Ghost song Hunter’s Moon

Ghost have released a new single, Hunter’s Moon.

The first new material from the Swedes in two years, the song features on the soundtrack of the new Halloween Kills film, and will be released on seven inch vinyl with legendary composer John Carpenter’s Halloween Kills theme as the B-side. Produced by Klas Åhlund and mixed by Andy Wallace (Nirvana, Slayer), the track features guitar from Opeth’s Fredrik Åkesson and piano from The Soundtrack Of Our Lives founder Martin Hederos. Producer Max Grahn, whose recent album credits include work with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, is credited alongside ‘A Ghoul Writer’ as the song’s composer and lyricist.



The origins of Hunter’s Moon can be traced back to the evening of November 16, 2018 when, while the band were in Los Angeles to headline the Forum, Ghost mainman Tobias Forge met with key figures at Blumhouse, the production house behind Halloween Kills (and Paranormal Activity, Insidious, The Purge, etc). Forge was later invited to spend time on the Halloween Kills set with director David Gordon Green.



Ghost recently announced that they’re pairing up with Volbeat for a co-headlining US arena tour in early 2022. Twin Temple will open proceedings nightly.



The tour dates are as follows:



Jan 25: Reno Events Center, NV

Jan 27: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Jan 28: NampaFord Idaho Center Arena, ID

Jan 29: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR

Jan 31: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Feb 02: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Feb 04: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Feb 05: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Feb 07: Columbus, Nationwide Arena, OH

Feb 08: Hershey GIANT Center, PA

Feb 10: Prudential Center, NJ

Feb 11: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Feb 12: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Feb 14: Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center, PA

Feb 15: Toledo Huntington Center, OH

Feb 16: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Feb 18: Chicago Allstate Arena, IL

Feb 19: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH

Feb 20: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Feb 21: St. Louis Chaifetz Arena, MO

Feb 23: Independence Cable Dahmer Arena, MO

Feb 25: Houston Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, TX

Feb 26: Dallas Fair Park Coliseum, TX

Feb 28 El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX

Mar 01: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ Mar 03: Anaheim Honda Center, CA