Get the Phil Collins Complete Studio Collection box set for just £7.99

If you're a Phil Collins nut – or even a casual fan – you probably won't need this. But if you're thinking about building a comprehensive Collins collection for a tidy price, then Amazon might have just the bargain for you.
They're currently offering The Complete Studio Collection for just £7.99, which works out at a pound per CD. That's Collins' entire studio discography – Face Value; Hello, I Must Be Going; No Jacket Required; …But Seriously, Both Sides, Dance Into The Light, Testify and Going Back – for little more than the price of a pint at The O2.
Crazy. We know.
The set also comes in a slip case that matches the more comprehensive deluxe reissues of Face Value and Both Sides, but without the extra stuff. It's the original albums, as they were intended. And no more. We can't imagine the price will last long, so if you're interested, get on it now.
Order the Phil Collins Complete Studio Collection for just £7.99
Following the deluxe reissue campaign of 2016, Rhino have put eight remastered Phil Collins‘ albums in a box. Includes the million-selling Face Value, Hello, I Must Be Going and No Jacket Required.View Deal
Face Value (2015 Remaster)
1. In The Air Tonight
2. This Must Be Love
3. Behind The Lines
4. The Roof Is Leaking
5. Droned
6. Hand In Hand
7. I Missed Again
8. You Know What I Mean
9. Thunder And Lightning
10. I’m Not Moving
11. If Leaving Me Is Easy
12. Tomorrow Never Knows
Hello, I Must Be Going (2016 Remaster)
1. I Don’t Care Anymore
2. I Cannot Believe It’s True
3. Like China
4. Do You Know, Do You Care?
5. You Can’t Hurry Love
6. It Don’t Matter To Me
7. Thru These Walls
8. Don’t Let Him Steal Your Heart Away
9. The West Side
10. Why Can’t It Wait ‘Til Morning
No Jacket Required (2016 Remaster)
1. Sussudio
2. Only You Know And I Know
3. Long Long Way To Go
4. I Don’t Wanna Know
5. One More Night
6. Don’t Lose My Number
7. Who Said I Would
8. Doesn’t Anybody Stay Together Anymore
9. Inside Out
10. Take Me Home
11. We Said Hello Goodbye
…But Seriously (2016 Remaster)
1. Hang In Long Enough
2. That’s Just the Way It Is
3. Do You Remember?
4. Something Happened On The Way To Heaven
5. Colours
6. I Wish It Would Rain Down
7. Another Day In Paradise
8. Heat On The Street
9. All Of My Life
10. Saturday Night And Sunday Morning
11. Father To Son
12. Find A Way To My Heart
Both Sides (2015 Remaster)
1. Both Sides Of The Story
2. Can’t Turn Back The Years
3. Everyday
4. I’ve Forgotten Everything
5. We’re Sons Of Our Fathers
6. Can’t Find My Way
7. Survivors
8. We Fly So Close
9. There’s A Place For Us
10. We Wait And We Wonder
11. Please Come Out Tonight
Dance Into The Light (2016 Remaster)
1. Dance Into The Light
2. That’s What You Said
3. Lorenzo
4. Just Another Story
5. Love Police
6. Wear My Hat
7. It’s In Your Eyes
8. Oughta Know By Now
9. Take Me Down
10. The Same Moon
11. River So Wide
12. No Matter Who
13. The Times They Are A-Changin’
Testify (2016 Remaster)
1. Wake Up Call
2. Come With Me
3. Testify
4. Don’t Get Me Started
5. Swing Low
6. It’s Not Too Late
7. This Love This Heart
8. Driving Me Crazy
9. The Least You Can Do
10. Can’t Stop Loving You
11. Thru My Eyes
12. You Touch My Heart
Going Back (2016 Remaster)
1. Going Back
2. Girl (Why You Wanna Make Me Blue)
3. (Love Is Like A) Heatwave
4. Some Of Your Lovin’
5. Going To A Go-Go
6. Papa Was A Rolling Stone
7. Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever
8. Something About You
9. Talkin About My Baby
10. Do I Love You
11. Never Dreamed You’d Leave In Summer
12. Take Me In Your Arms (Rock Me For A Little While)
13. Too Many Fish In The Sea
14. Uptight (Everything’s Alright)