Get the Phil Collins Complete Studio Collection box set for just £7.99

If you're a Phil Collins nut – or even a casual fan – you probably won't need this. But if you're thinking about building a comprehensive Collins collection for a tidy price, then Amazon might have just the bargain for you.

They're currently offering The Complete Studio Collection for just £7.99, which works out at a pound per CD. That's Collins' entire studio discography – Face Value; Hello, I Must Be Going; No Jacket Required; …But Seriously, Both Sides, Dance Into The Light, Testify and Going Back – for little more than the price of a pint at The O2.

Crazy. We know.

The set also comes in a slip case that matches the more comprehensive deluxe reissues of Face Value and Both Sides, but without the extra stuff. It's the original albums, as they were intended. And no more. We can't imagine the price will last long, so if you're interested, get on it now.

Order the Phil Collins Complete Studio Collection for just £7.99

Following the deluxe reissue campaign of 2016, Rhino have put eight remastered Phil Collins‘ albums in a box. Includes the million-selling Face Value, Hello, I Must Be Going and No Jacket Required.View Deal

