Get in the MF ring with Corey Taylor’s new wrestling game

Corey Taylor has launched a browser-based wrestling video game via his official website.

You’ll need to connect via Spotify or Apple Music, and follow the Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman to play the game, which is themed around his newly released debut solo album, CMFT. The game sees wrestlers Culturehead, Billy ‘Black Eyes’ Blue, Howie 666 and Corey Mother F**king Taylor battle for supremacy and the chance to win the CMFT title belt.

Metal Hammer have teamed up with Corey Taylor for an exclusive bundle, limited to just 250 copies worldwide.

The bundle features the latest issue of Metal Hammer with an exclusive cover, plus a specially commissioned A4 art print, signed and numbered by artist Adam Forster.

Once these are gone, they're gone, so don't miss out - order yours from www.tinyurl.com/CoreyBundle now.

In the issue Taylor offers up a track-by-track guide to CMFT and much, more more.