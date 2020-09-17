Corey Taylor is on the new Metal Hammer cover… and he’s happy?!

Corey Taylor is on the cover of the new issue of Metal Hammer as we dig inside his crazy new solo album and find out how, against all odds, Metal’s Big Mouth has managed to unlock the key to true happiness.

Also in the new issue, we pay tribute to Power Trip frontman Riley Gale, who died last month at the age of 34. His career and amazing impact on the metal scene will not be forgotten, and this issue is dedicated to his memory.

Plus, we celebrate 50 years of Black Sabbath’s game-changing Paranoid album, find out why Deftones returned to the place they last made music with Chi Cheng, discover how Bollywood brought Indian metal to the masses and pick the brains of Svalbard’s Serena Cherry ahead of their stunning new, emotional album.

On top of all that, Iron Maiden legend Adrian Smith gives us his guide to life, Norwegian metal veterans Enslaved get dark, Jinjer’s Tatiana answers your questions and we dig inside the emotional story of Alice In Chains classic, Rooster.

All this and much more, only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, out now. Get yours here.

