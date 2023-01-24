Get an exclusive signed Katatonia art print with this limited edition issue of Metal Hammer

(Image credit: Future)

Following the release of Katatonia’s epic new album Sky Void Of Stars, Metal Hammer are proud to team up with the Swedish prog metal visionaries for an exclusive new Katatonia x Metal Hammer Bundle (opens in new tab), only available online.

This special edition of the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine features an exclusive cover featuring Jonas Renske and co, and comes a special double-sided art print signed by the band that’s not available anywhere else.

Speaking to us in the issue, Jonas goes deep into the making of Sky Void Of Stars, the band’s long and illustrious history and Katatonia’s abiding fascination with death.

It’s always been there,” he says of the lattter subject. “We started out as a death metal band, and death metal was a music style that appealed to me very much, and still does, because when I was a kid I was thinking a lot about death and I had kind of a fascination for it – which I think is kind of common, but maybe it’s not something you talk about too much.

“To me, it was inspiring. I don’t know if it’s the right thing to say, but if you write about it, if you think about it, you push the limits a little bit, which makes me maybe less afraid of death, because you contemplate it more than other people. But I don’t know – that’s a question for a shrink. It’s a theme that goes well with our music, and something that I ponder about.”

