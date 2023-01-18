Get an exclusive signed In Flames lyric sheet with this special limited edition issue of Metal Hammer

In Flames fans are rejoicing at the news that the Swedes are reconnecting with their melodeath roots on upcoming new album Foregone, due out on February 10. As frontman Anders Fridén tells Metal Hammer: “We want to bring the metal back!”

To mark this momentous turn of events, the brand new issue of Metal Hammer is available as a special limited edition bundle featuring In Flames on the cover and including an exclusive hand-signed lyric sheet for the song Meet Your Maker.

The special In Flames x Metal Hammer Bundle (opens in new tab) is limited to just 300 copies and is not available in the shops.

In the issue, Anders and bandmate Björn Gelotte go deep into the making of the new album, revealing how the pandemic shaped it, the line-up changes of recent years and the single The Great Deceiver was inspired by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As Anders puts it: “I think, in 10 years’ time, Foregone will be an In Flames classic.”

The limited edition In Flames x Metal Hammer Bundle is out now. Order it online (opens in new tab) and have it delivered direct to you door.