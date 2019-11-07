Get a fistful of Five Finger Death Punch in the new issue of Metal Hammer!

The new issue of Metal Hammer is a Five Finger Death Punch mega-pack, featuring a world exclusive interview with the band, plus four FFDP beer mats, a sticker pack and an exclusive double-sided poster.

Also in the new issue, we look at the 20 moments that defined the decade, featuring Slipknot, Nightwish, Architects, Iron Maiden, Babymetal and more.

We also head back in time to Slayer’s first ever UK tour, and to 1969 with Ghost’s Tobias Forge (wait, what?!)

We get on the frontlines of the fight against fascism in the black metal scene with Dawn Ray’d, and delve inside the reinvention of Schammasch.

All this plus Amon Amarth, Sleep Token, Jinjer, Sepultura, Diamond Head, Renounced and much, much more.

Oh, and there’s also a free CD featuring music from kickass tech metallers, Derange!

Only with the new issue of Metal Hammer. Find your nearest shop here or order online at My Favourite Magazines!