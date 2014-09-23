Gerard Way to tour UK

Former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has revealed details of a UK tour later this year.

The five shows support the release of his debut solo album Hesitant Alien, due for release on September 29 – and they come after he played his first post-MCR shows at the Reading and Leeds festivals last month.

Way recently said: “I wanted to make the small things sound big. My intention was to make 100 percent uncompromised art, using the currently least radio-friendly instrument – the guitar. There was no concept and no call-to-arms.”

Nov 05: Manchester Ritz

Nov 06: Oxford O2 Academy

Nov 07: Glasgow O2 ABC

Nov 09: Cardiff Y Plas

Nov 10: London Koko

Tracklist