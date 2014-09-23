Trending

Gerard Way to tour UK

By Louder  

Ex-MCR man confirms 5 dates to support debut solo album

Former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has revealed details of a UK tour later this year.

The five shows support the release of his debut solo album Hesitant Alien, due for release on September 29 – and they come after he played his first post-MCR shows at the Reading and Leeds festivals last month.

Way recently said: “I wanted to make the small things sound big. My intention was to make 100 percent uncompromised art, using the currently least radio-friendly instrument – the guitar. There was no concept and no call-to-arms.”

Tour dates

Nov 05: Manchester Ritz

Nov 06: Oxford O2 Academy

Nov 07: Glasgow O2 ABC

Nov 09: Cardiff Y Plas

Nov 10: London Koko

Tracklist

  1. Bureau

  2. Action Cat

  3. No Shows

  4. Casting Shadows

  5. Millions

  6. Zero Zero

  7. Juarez

  8. Drugstore Perfume

  9. Get The Gang Together

  10. How’s It Going To Be

  11. Maya The Psychic