Gerard Way in Alien territory

Gerard Way has revealed full details for his upcoming debut solo album.

The former My Chemical Romance frontman releases Hesitant Alien on Monday, September 29 via Warner Bros Records and he has made the full tracklist available for the first time.

The new album will be available for pre-order at all digital retailers from Tuesday, August 19. Exclusive album bundles will also be available for pre-order on Way’s website on the same date.

Fans who pre-order the album will receive the track No Shows instantly as a free download.

Way says: “I wanted to make the small things sound big. My intention was to make 100% uncompromised art, using the currently least radio-friendly instrument, the guitar. I knew there would be lots of fuzz pedals.

“I knew I would play Fender instruments. I knew I would look at who my guitar heroes were in art school, Mary Timony and Carrie Brownstein, and I drew a lot of influence from shoe-gaze and Britpop.”

Lyrically, Way says he wrote about what he knew at the time, “which was struggle, beginnings, finding a newness in the mundane and the abstract.

“I also experimented with the abstract, and looked at Frank Black’s work both with the Pixies, and as a solo artist. There was no concept and no call-to-arms.”

Fans will get their first listen to some of the songs on Hesitant Alien when Way performs his first solo shows at the Reading and Leeds Festivals.

Hesitant Alien tracklist