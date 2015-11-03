Geoff Tate brings Insania wine to Europe

Geoff Tate’s Insania wine brand is available in Europe for the first time.

The Operation: Mindcrime and former Queensryche singer’s Insania white wine has been available in the US since 2007 and is now for sale in Europe through Germany’s Rinklin Winery.

Tate says: “Rinklin wines are such a product of nature with all the natural variations. They deliberately emphasize these variations which makes the wines more exciting. They run the winery according to old artisanal tradition believing nature provides everything a good wine needs.”

Run by Friedhelm and Anne Rinklin, the winery is based in the small village of Eichstetten on a farm that’s existed since 1713. It’s considered a pioneer of the organic movement in Germany.

Insania is described as an organic white wine made from the Pinot Gris or Grauer Burgunder grape.

Meanwhile, Operation: Mindcrime have added a London date to their December UK tour. They’ll play at the capital’s Underworld on December 12.

Their debut album The Key was released via Frontiers Records in September.