Gentle Giant’s Octopus remixed by Steven Wilson

Gentle Giant’s classic 1972 album Octopus has been remixed by Steven Wilson, and it’s to be re-released on October 27.

Along with the original eight tracks, the pack includes an extra 15 minutes of live material titled Excerpts From Octopus 1976, recorded while the band were on tour that year.

The Blu-ray edition will be presented in 96⁄ 24 PCM, DTS 5.1 Surround Sound Master Audio and features a selection of instrumental mixes, along with a flat transfer of the original mix.

Roger Dean, who created the 1972 cover, has contributed new sketches to the package, while artwork from the US release will also be included.

Octopus was Gentle Giant’s fourth album and featured Gary Green, Kerry Minnear, Derek Shulman, Phil Shulman, Ray Schulman and John Weathers.

Wilson previously remixed the band’s 1974 record The Power And The Glory.

Octopus tracklist