Genesis to release Live At Knebworth EP for Record Store Day

Genesis are to have a Live At Knebworth EP released through Mercury Studios for this year's Record Store Day on June 12.

The limited edition vinyl EP features Mama and the band's Turn It On Again medley, which also featured excerpts of 60s classics Somebody to Love, (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction, Twist And Shout, Reach Out I'll Be There, You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling, Pinball Wizard and In the Midnight Hour. On the day in question Genesis also performed That's All and Throwing It All Away.

The Knebworth concert took place on June 30 1990, in Knebworth House's grounds to raise funds for Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy and the Brit School for Performing Arts. It featured a line-up including Genesis, Phil Collins, Robert Plant, Status Quo, Eric Clapton, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Cliff Richard & The Shadows, Dire Straits and Tears For Fears. The line-up was drawn entirely from acts that had been recipients of the prestigious Silver Clef Award presented annually by Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy for outstanding services to the British Music Industry. All the artists supported the charity by performing for free.

Both Robert Plant and Status Quo will also have Live At Knebworth EPs released with live tracks from their performances.

Pink Floyd recently announced the release of their own set as the double album Pink Floyd Live At Knebworth 1990 for April 30.