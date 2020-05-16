Genesis stream When In Rome tonight at 8pm

Genesis will stream 2007's When In Rome live concert today at 8pm BST/2pm EDT. It brings the curtain down on their Genesis Film festival which has streamed full live performances form the band during lockdown via the band's You Tube Channel.

When In Rome captures the band's 2007 Turn It On Again reunion tour with Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks filmed at Rome's Circus Maximus venue on July 14. The concert itself was a well-balanced set mixing modern day hits with plenty of earlier material, such as In The Cage, Cinema Show, Firth Of Fifth, Ripples, Carpet Crawlers and more.

Genesis announced a reunion of the Phil Collins, Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford line-up last month, with live dates announced for November 2020.

Genesis feature on the front cover of the latest issue of Prog Magazine, discussing both their current reunion and also the making of 1970's Trespass album.

