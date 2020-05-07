Genesis are on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now

It's Genesis old and new in the new issue of Prog Magazine, which is on sale today.

“I didn’t want anybody to feel like they were being dragged along. I wanted Tony and Phil and myself to be keen to do it – to want to do it. I wanted it to feel like fun.” This is how Mike Rutherford sets about explaining the Genesis reunion in the new issue. That reunion will undoubtedly be one of the biggest stories in music this year. And we've sat down with Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford to get the story of the reunion. Why they're doing it? Why now? And perhaps more importantly, what are they going to play? Prog brings you the full inside story.

On top of new Genesis, we’ve also got plenty of old Genesis for you too. 12-pages, no less on the making of the band’s 1970s album Trespass, talking to Banks, Rutherford, Peter Gabriel and Anthony Phillips who declare: “That album was when we became a band”.

Before we divulge what's in the rest of the issue, some information on how best to get a hold of your copy of Prog during the current Covid-19 crisis.

* The easiest option for everyone would be to go digital. There is currently a great 5 issues of £5/€5/$5 deal. You can also buy single digital issues from us, from the Apple Store, from Zinio and all manner of digital magazine retailers. Single digital issues are also available.

* Single print issues of Prog can be purchased online from MyFavouriteMagazines and also Burning Shed. MFM will be holding more stock than usual.

* Subscriptions. Please note that we are not accepting new orders on print and bundle subscriptions outside of the UK due to Covid-19 logistical issues. We hope to be able to offer this again soon. Please check for details. Single issue magazine orders are not affected by this. UK subscriptions available here.

The postal services in the UK is working, although affected by some inevitable delays.

Also in Prog 109...

Strawbs - Mainman Dave Cousins reflects on 50 years of the legendary prog rockers in this issue's The Prog Interview

Green Carnation - the Norwegian prog metallers are back with their first album for 14 years

Chimpan A - Magenta's Robert Reed and Steve Balsamo return with the second Chimpan A album, 13 years after the first

I Am The Manic Whale - the Reading-based prog quartet talks us through their new album Things Unseen

Toundra - the Spanish instrumental post rockers tell how they came to recored a new soundtrack to the legendary film Das Cabinet Des Dr. Caligari

Hexvessel - mainman Mat McNerny lays down the band's philosophy as they release their proggiest album yet

Magma - a dip into the archives to unravel the mind of Magma creator Christian Vander and his unique outlook

J.G. Thirlwell - this issue's Outer Limits feature looks at the work of Jim Thirlwell from grating industrial noise to ambient cinematic soundscapes

Mike Oldfield - another archival look at the making of Oldfield's magnum opus Tubular Bells

Dennis DeYoung - the former Styx frontman echoes the band's former pomp glories on his new solo album

Mick Pointer - the Arena drummer reveals what goes on on his Prog World...

Plus album reviews from Rush, Gentle Giant, Vangelis, Caligula's Horse, Strawbs, Martin Grech, Kavus Torabi, Pattern-Seeking Animals, Between The Buried And Me, Dennis DeYoung, Lesoir, Irmin Schmidt and more...

And music from Airbag, Arabs In Aspic, Shaman Elephant, Steve Thorne, Perihelion and more on the free CD.