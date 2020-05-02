Genesis stream Live At Wembley Stadium this evening at 8pm

Genesis will stream 1987's Live At Wembley Stadium today at 8pm BST/2pm EDT as part of their Genesis Film festival which is streaming full live performances form the band during lockdown via the band's You Tube Channel.

Live At Wembley Stadium was recorded during the band's celebrated four night run at the famous London stadium at the culmination of the band's massively successful Invisible Touch tour in July 1987.

The band had previously announced: "Introducing the Genesis Film Festival, a celebration of live footage for you to enjoy during lockdown! Over the next 5 weeks, every Saturday from 8pm BST/2pm EDT a new Genesis film will be made available to watch on the band’s YouTube channel for 7 days."

Live At Wembley Stadium will be followed by:

May 9: The Way We Walk (1992)

May 16: When In Rome (2007)

Genesis announced a reunion of the Phil Collins, Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford line-up last month, with live dates announced for November 2020.

Watch The Genesis Film Festival