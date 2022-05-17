Genesis, Rush, Wakeman, Oldfield white label discs up for charity auction

Over 170 rare white label pressings from bands such as Genesis, Rush, Rick Wakeman, Hawkwind, 10cc, Mike Oldfield, Moody Blues, Brian Eno and more will be auctioned off for charity next month.

The White Label Auction in Aid of The BRIT Trust returns on Tuesday June 7 offering fans the chance to grab a slice of prog rock history. The auction – first staged in October 2019 – will be hosted live onsite/online for UK and international collectors by the music memorabilia and vinyl records specialists Omega Auctions from their Greater Manchester base.



Funds raised will go to support the work of recorded music industry charity The BRIT Trust, which since 1989 has donated around £28 million to charities and causes that promote education and wellbeing through the power of music and the creative arts, such as the BRIT School and Nordoff-Robbins music therapy. The White Label Auction has raised close to £60,000 for The BRIT Trust over its two editions to date – around £25,000 in October 2019 and up to £34,000 in May 2021.

A number of the UK’s major and independent record labels led by Universal Music UK/UMC (including A&M, Chess, Island Records, Motown, Polydor and Virgin), Sony Music Entertainment UK (Columbia), Warner Records (Atlantic), BMG, Cherry Red, Cooking Vinyl, Domino Records and others, have joined forces to pull together a wonderfully eclectic and extensive selection of white-label items for auction.



Among items of interest t prog fans are a collection of Genesis white labels for Nursery Cryme, Foxtrot, Selling England By The Pound, The Lamb Lie Down On Broadway and ...And Then There Were Three, from the 2018 vinyl reissues, Rick Wakeman's No Earthy Connection, Brian Eno's RAMS soundtrack, Scott Walker's Scott 2, Mike Oldfield's Discovery, The 1984 Suite, and Collaborations from the 2016 reissues (as one lot) Rush's A Farewell To Kings, 10cc's Deceptive Bends, a lot of ten different Moody Blues albums, Muse's Origin Of Symmetry: XX Anniversary RemiXX and more.

You can see the various lots here.

(Image credit: UMC)

