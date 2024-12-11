Genesis Phil Collins-years book gets an update

Genesis: 1975 to 2025 - The Phil Collins Years will be published by Kingmaker on April 17

Mario Giametti's acclaimed biography of Genesis's Phil Collins-era has been given an update and the new edition, titled Genesis: 1975 to 2025 - The Phil Collins Years will be published by Kingmaker on April 17.

Originally published in 2021 under the title Genesis: 1975 to 2021 - The Phil Collins Years, the book has been out of print since 2022.. The new version includes a detailed look at the band's The Last Domino? farewell tour of 2021 and 2022 as well as covering the passing of the band's former schoolmate and later Tour Manager, Richard Macphail and the forthcoming The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway reissue.

The book also covers the Calling All Stations era, when Collins had left the band and was replaced by former Stiltskin singer Ray Wilson in 1997

Genesis: 1975 to 2025 - The Phil Collins Years acts as a sequel to Giammetti’s equally popular Genesis: 1967 to 1975 - The Peter Gabriel Years, also published by Kingmaker and which remains available.

