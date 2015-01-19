Collins, Hackett support Genesis live guide

Genesis biographer Alan Hewitt will publish A Selection of Shows – Genesis (&Solo) Live Guide 1976-2014 on March 2 via Wymer Publishing.

Hewitt oversees the Genesis fanzine, The Waiting Room, and has written several books on the group, including Opening The Musical Box - A Genesis Chronicle, Genesis Revisited and Sketches Of Hackett.

With forewords by Phil Collins and Steve Hackett, A Selection of Shows details decades of rare recordings that document Genesis in concert following Peter Gabriel’s departure in 1975 – from the 1976 Trick Of The Tail Tour through to the 2007 reunion.

The guide also tracks the solo careers of Gabriel, Hackett, Collins, Mike Rutherford (& The Mechanics) and Ray Wilson.

A Selection of Shows includes previously unpublished photos and rare memorabilia, including posters, advertisements, handbills and tickets.

Genesis and its members were active throughout 2014, with most performing solo tours while making headlines over a reunion for the October BBC 2 doc Genesis: Together And Apart – which left co-founder Anthony Phillips with mixed feelings about the portrayal of his contribution and was later slammed by Hackett as “biased” for not covering his solo work.

The project was issued in sync with the retrospective box set, R-Kive, and was included in the DVD release of the film, Sum Of The Parts.

A 1981 Abacab concert tour film - Three Sides Live - was issued on Blu-ray and as a stand-alone DVD for the first time in November.