Geddy Lee to appear with Vancouver Symphony Orchestra in virtual concert

Rush bassist Geddy Lee has been announced as one of the guest musicians at the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra's virtual event The Show Must Go On: Stories of Resilience.

The show will be hosted by jazz and pop singer Steve Maddock, and also feature appearances from Dutch conductor Otto Tausk, renowned violinists James Ehnes and Itzhak Perlman, soprano Measha Brueggergosman, k.d. lang, Barenaked Ladies co-founder Steven Page, trumpeters Jens Lindemann and Bria Skonberg, and pianist Stewart Goodyear.

While it's unclear quite what Lee will be doing at the show, we do have a time and a place: at the VSO's website at 6:30PM local time on February 18, 2021.

The evening promises "stories you never get to hear - the missed flight; the story behind the story of the delayed start; the imposter Maestro; what the VSO did when Queen Latifah became ill two days before she was to appear with the VSO; stories of intrigue and mystery - all accompanied by inspiring music, amazing food, wine and ambiance – in the comfort and safety of your own home."

Tickets are on sale now at just $100CAD, while for an additional fee patrons may order a "wine and charcuterie box" for home delivery for the full gala experience.

Last week Lee gave an interview to Rolling Stone alongside Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson and Carrie Nuttall, widow of the late Neil Peart, where he spoke about what the future might hold.

“For the longest time I didn’t have any heart to play," Lee told the magazine. "I still feel there’s music in me and there’s music in Big Al, but there’s no hurry to do any of that.”

“I don’t know what I will do again in music. And I’m sure Al doesn’t, whether it’s together, apart, or whatever. But the music of Rush is always part of us. And I would never hesitate to play one of those songs in the right context. But at the same time, you have to give respect to what the three of us with Neil did together.”

“I still am very proud of what we did.”